Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,094 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Sherwin-Williams worth $106,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.05.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $226.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

