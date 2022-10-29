Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 474,059 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.79% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $93,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,464,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 494,120 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,846,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,810.8% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 367,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

