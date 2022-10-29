Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $104,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 2.9 %

LIN opened at $301.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.91 and its 200 day moving average is $296.27. The stock has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.11.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

