Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 683,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,019 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $90,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $178.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $179.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.99.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

