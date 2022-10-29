Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 272,871 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $108,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $91,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after buying an additional 1,194,992 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,230,000 after buying an additional 527,748 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,706,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,435,000 after buying an additional 377,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after buying an additional 343,093 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $52.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

