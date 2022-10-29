Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,012 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,458,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $97,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,318,000 after acquiring an additional 47,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,702,000 after buying an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,935,000 after buying an additional 158,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,172,000 after buying an additional 52,008 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

