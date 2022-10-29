Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $103,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.70 and its 200 day moving average is $170.67. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

