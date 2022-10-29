EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Position Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPAM opened at $349.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.68. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.44.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

