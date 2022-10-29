Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 65.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.63.

ESS stock opened at $222.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.38 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

