FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,080,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $346.80 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total value of $442,978.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,966,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Cowen dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.88.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

