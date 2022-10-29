FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 5,855.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $192,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,779.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $192,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,779.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

