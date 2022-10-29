First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,747 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $92,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS opened at $74.05 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.256 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

