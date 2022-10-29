Fluent Financial LLC Acquires 679 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.4% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $298.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $305.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.