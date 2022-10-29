Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,392 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 17,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.0 %

F stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.