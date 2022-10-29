Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,656,067,000 after purchasing an additional 180,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,021 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

NYSE:HD opened at $298.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.