Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,253,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,684,000 after purchasing an additional 668,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,428,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,623,000 after purchasing an additional 650,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 404.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 533,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 4.3 %

GLPI opened at $49.95 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

