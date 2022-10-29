Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,406 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $525,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at $677,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at $440,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of GTX opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.36. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 122.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.