Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $89,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after buying an additional 105,907 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.36. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $36.01.

