Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stake Lessened by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after buying an additional 2,108,830 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,721,000 after buying an additional 7,195,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Insider Activity

Hanesbrands Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.