Head-To-Head Contrast: iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) versus Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) and Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iSpecimen and Affinity Energy and Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $11.14 million 1.29 -$8.96 million N/A N/A Affinity Energy and Health $2.05 million N/A -$6.08 million N/A N/A

Affinity Energy and Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iSpecimen.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Affinity Energy and Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iSpecimen and Affinity Energy and Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

iSpecimen currently has a consensus target price of $12.13, indicating a potential upside of 648.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and Affinity Energy and Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -84.89% -36.25% -29.38% Affinity Energy and Health N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

iSpecimen has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Energy and Health has a beta of 135.11, meaning that its share price is 13,411% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Affinity Energy and Health beats iSpecimen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Affinity Energy and Health

Affinity Energy and Health Limited operates as a plant-based health and wellbeing company in Australia, India, and the United States. It engages in developing technology to produce commercial quantities of algae and medicinal cannabis for supply to algae-based nutraceuticals, animal feed and aquaculture, medicinal cannabis, and biofuels markets. The company offers FeedMe Algae, an algae-based aqua feed; and algae-based biofuels. Affinity Energy and Health Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

