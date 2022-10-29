Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $214.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.44. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

