International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,036,409,000 after purchasing an additional 467,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% in the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,688,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.55.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 129.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

