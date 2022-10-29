iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Trimmed by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

