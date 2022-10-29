iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,158,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184,094 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 9.90% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $96,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $111,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,804,000 after acquiring an additional 243,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

