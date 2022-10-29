iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stake Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,178,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $101,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 258.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $293,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $1,853,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $46.03 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.