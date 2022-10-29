iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $101.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.88. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

