iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after acquiring an additional 606,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,269,000 after acquiring an additional 150,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $225.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.22. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.