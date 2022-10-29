iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Reduced by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $61.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.