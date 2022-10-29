iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.54% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $98,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 137,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,498,681.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,438,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,734 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.15.

