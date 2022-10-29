Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,969 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 191.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,912,000 after acquiring an additional 305,551 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2,328.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,575 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $18,708,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,890,000 after buying an additional 139,710 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $13,990,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE RGA opened at $148.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.90 and a 200 day moving average of $122.43. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $3.06. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

