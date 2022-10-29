Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $360,000 in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

EPR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

