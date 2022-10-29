Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.6% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.54. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $130.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

