Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 711 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at $4,937,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at $23,421,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust Micro stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73.

