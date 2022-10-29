Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,604 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PB. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of PB opened at $71.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.39. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

