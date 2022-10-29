Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,347 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,655,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,666,000 after buying an additional 1,330,992 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,612,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,274,000 after buying an additional 1,145,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.03.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.