Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,225 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,003,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after buying an additional 1,476,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

