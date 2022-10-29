Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 847 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after purchasing an additional 80,265 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $104.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.01.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

