Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after acquiring an additional 563,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after acquiring an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chubb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,773,000 after acquiring an additional 541,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chubb by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after acquiring an additional 505,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Chubb by 15,339.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $214.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.61. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.08.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

