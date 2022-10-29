Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 126.2% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 117.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in Booking by 3.3% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Booking by 120.5% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,498.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking Stock Performance

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,871.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,815.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,956.39. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.73 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

