Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after buying an additional 526,994 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after buying an additional 449,724 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 522.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after buying an additional 435,237 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5,391.5% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 367,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after buying an additional 361,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

NYSE:IRM opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,684 shares of company stock worth $967,361. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

