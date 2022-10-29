Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 10,804 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 248,055 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $6,174,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 14.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $37.25 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.33.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.34%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

