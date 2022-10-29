Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,956 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Up 6.8 %

OneMain stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.61.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.09.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

