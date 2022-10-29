Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,024 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total transaction of $442,978.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,966,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total transaction of $442,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,966,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $346.80 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.52 and a 200 day moving average of $420.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.88.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.