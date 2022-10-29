Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,939 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,646,000 after purchasing an additional 382,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.38.

IDXX opened at $364.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $672.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

