Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.56% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,621,000 after acquiring an additional 133,679 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 234,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 232,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDQ stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $26.78.

