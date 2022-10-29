Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $7.66 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,859 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $1,223,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $147,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $7,187,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $1,178,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $202.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) in a research note on Friday. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,119.38.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

