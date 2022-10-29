Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Lowered to $140.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners from $195.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.13% from the company’s current price.

META has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.43.

Shares of META stock opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.27. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $96.38 and a 1-year high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,459,306. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $163,188,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $176,039,000 after buying an additional 282,953 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,545,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

