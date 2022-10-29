Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Oppenheimer

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.77 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $16.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $235.87 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

