Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,458 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $102,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,171,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,948,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 63,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

