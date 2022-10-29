Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

NYSE MCO opened at $269.09 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.97.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

